Easy tips June 30, 2021
for taking
care of
dry hair
Get a trim to get rid of split ends that cause dry hair
Use hot oils such as olive oil, almond oil or castor oil to massage your scalp
Use beer as a conditioner. It contains proteins that help in making hair shiny and smooth
Don’t wash your hair with hot water as this can lead to dry hair
Heat can cause havoc to your hair, so limit the use of hair styling products such as straighteners, blow dryers etc
Don’t wash your hair every day. This can strip your hair of its natural oils and can cause dry hair
Add Argan oil to your hair care routine. It can help prevent hair loss and excessive dry hair
Include Omega 3 acids and antioxidants into your diet
Don’t tie your hair too tightly in a ponytail as it can make the hair brittle and cause dry hair
