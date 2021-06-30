Easy tips
for taking
care of
dry hair

Get a trim to get rid of split ends that cause dry hair

Use hot oils such as olive oil, almond oil or castor oil to massage your scalp

Use beer as a conditioner. It contains proteins that help in making hair shiny and smooth

Don’t wash your hair with hot water as this can lead to dry hair

Heat can cause havoc to your hair, so limit the use of hair styling products such as straighteners, blow dryers etc

Don’t wash your hair every day. This can strip your hair of its natural oils and can cause dry hair

Add Argan oil to your hair care routine. It can help prevent hair loss and excessive dry hair

Include Omega 3 acids and antioxidants into your diet

Don’t tie your hair too tightly in a ponytail as it can make the hair brittle and cause dry hair

