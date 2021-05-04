Easy Vacation Looks Of Katrina Kaif May 04, 2021
Katrina Kaif has kept her off-duty wardrobe game simple and easy. And her vacation outfits serve as proof
Keeping things fresh, Kat wore a solid white bikini that we think is the perfect dress-code for a beach vacation
During one of her shoots in the Maldives, the actress sported a colourful bodycon top and a pair of hot pink bottoms
For another vacay look, she wore a simple monokini in the dark blue shade and twinned with the colour of the ocean!
A dramatic sun-kissed look, a white bikini and a matching tassel cover-up seem to work wonders for Kat’s outdoor avatar at the beach
Taking the colourful route, she picked out a high-waist multi-coloured bikini bottom and a printed top
Showing off her gorgeous frame in full light, Kaif chose to wear a solid monokini with cut-outs on the front and at the back
For one of her outings in New York, the ‘Bharat’ actress looked her casual best in a simple white t-shirt and a pair of black shorts
Serving us with one of her sexiest throwback looks, Katrina shared a beautiful picture where she is seen in a red scalloped bikini set amidst the vast blue ocean
Her easy style in a pair of striped denim shorts and a grey tank top is definitely on our list!
For further updates on fashion, head on to Pinkvilla