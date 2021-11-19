Nov 19, 2021

Easy ways to treat cracked heels

Author: Neenaz

One of the easiest and most basic ways to treat dry, cracked heels is by increasing the regular intake of water. Stay hydrated to avoid cracked heels!

Increase water intake 

It is very important to moisturise the feet daily once in the morning and once at night before bed. This will help you lock the moisture and prevent dryness

Moisturise consistently

Petroleum jelly

For some heavy-duty hydration, occlusive products like petroleum jelly is the best way to keep the cracked heels thoroughly moisturised

If moisturisers do not prevent dryness, try using emollients or intensive healing cream on the cracked soles

Emollients or intensive healing cream 

To protect your heels in a more guaranteed way, opt for a pair of socks made especially for dry, cracked heels

Soak your cracked heels in warm water and then exfoliate the dead skin with a pumice stone

Soak and exfoliate

Cracked heels may give way for infection. Therefore, never try to peel off the dead skin or attempt to shave a callus yourself

Don’t peel or shave your calluses

In case you have a wound or some kind of infection, you can also apply liquid bandage on it to prevent further cracking

Liquid bandage

Thanks to its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, honey can help heal and cleanse wounds and moisturise the skin

Honey

Coconut oil is known to retain moisture and is often recommended for dry skin and eczema. Applying coconut oil after a foot soak could be a good option to prevent extreme dryness

Coconut oil

