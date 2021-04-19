Easy ways to use coffee for skincare April 19, 2021
Coffee is a great way to wake yourself up in the morning but it’s also a good ingredient to wake up your skin Credits : Getty Image
Just using coffee & a few drops of coconut oil in the morning can work as a scrub to get rid of the dead skin cells Credits : Getty Image
The scrubbing and caffeine can help circulate the blood and bring a healthy glow to your face Credits : Getty Image
You can also use it with a few teaspoons of honey and sugar to create the perfect body scrub Credits : Getty Image
Make the most of the instant coffee and mix it with yoghurt and honey to create a face mask
Coffee is a great antioxidant and helps in removing impurities and in some cases, even acne Credits : Getty Image
For oily skin, you can mix coffee with cold milk to create a thick face mask Credits : Getty Image
Using coffee on your hair can also help in reducing hair fall and helps stimulate hair growth
