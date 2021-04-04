Easy ways of using lemon for skincare April 04, 2021
Lemon can be used as a toner to tighten your skin pores and results in even-looking skin. Apply a few drops of lemon on your pores and watch them shrink
It is an excellent source of Vitamin C that is a natural skin brightener. Rub half a lemon on the affected area and get brighter skin instantly
Lemon can be used as a teeth whitener as well. Prepare a mixture of baking soda and lemon drops and apply to your teeth to get whiter and healthier teeth
It has anti-bacterial properties which make it perfect for getting rid of acne-causing bacteria. Mix few drops of lemon with some coconut water and apply it evenly on your skin
It can be used to get rid of excess oil on your face. If you suffer from oily skin, dip a cotton pad into lemon juice and gently rub it on your skin to get rid of greasy skin
Get rid of dead skin on your lips by scrubbing them with a mixture of lemon and brown sugar
If you suffer from brittle and weak nails, soak your nails in some lemon juice mixed with vegetable oil and get stronger nails
Regularly apply some lemon drops mixed with water on your face to get rid of dark spots
Lemon can also help get rid of blackheads. Rub a slice of lemon on the affected areas to clear out pesky blackheads
Prepare a mask of yoghurt and lemon juice to get rid of suntan
