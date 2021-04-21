Eccentric Looks of Harry Styles April 21, 2021
For the Grammy Awards 2021, Harry Styles wore a custom-made Gucci number that included a sweater vest with a houndstooth suit and a fuzzy purple boa to top it all! Credit: Getty Images
And for his performance on stage, the ‘Adore You’ singer opted for an all-black leather tuxedo suit sans the shirt and a green feather boa Credit: Getty Images
Harry has never shied away from experimenting with prints and this floral white suit by Gucci is proof enough Credit: Getty Images
At the British Fashion Awards 2014, Harry went for a simple yet classy look in a red vertical stripe suit from Lanvin Credit: Getty Images
And then at the iHeartRadio awards in 2017, he chose to wear a diamond red and white printed suit and a white blouse beneath that came with a big pussy bow Credit: Getty Images
Harry Styles is no stranger to breaking gender stereotypes in fashion. At the MET Gala, he sported a black lace Gucci blouse with a pair of high-waisted formal pants Credit: Getty Images
At the Brit Awards 2020, the 27-year old singer showed the world that he’s adept at pulling off even the bright-hued outfits Credit: Getty Images
Taking things a notch higher, Harry wore a simple black tee over a pair of purple silk pants with embroidery work at the bottom Credit: Getty Images
We think he looked absolutely dashing in this metallic purple suit that featured delicate gold work all over it Credit: Getty Images
And for his performance at the 2020 Brit Awards, Harry opted for a lace jumpsuit and completed it with gold accents, lace gloves, and suspenders Credit: Getty Images
