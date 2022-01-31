Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 31, 2022
Edgy outfit choices made by Deepika
Leather Love Affair
Serving a sassy sartorial moment for her fans, Deepika Padukone took things up a notch in a one-shoulder mini faux leather dress from Halpern Studio
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Earlier for the promotion of Gehraiyaan, she wore a black and white ensemble with thigh-high boots and a samurai-inspired wet hairdo
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Not Your Regular Blazer Dress
And before that, she had brought some oomph with a crisscross neck bodycon dress in a fiery red shade
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Fierce In Red
Making a statement one after another, she raised the fashion quotient in a ribbed bodycon dress with sultry cut-out detail on the neck
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Midi Dress With Unusual Cut-Out
For the 83 international premiere, DP wore an avant-garde bodycon gown that was meticulously tailored with opulent layers
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Statement-making Gown
Doused in sophistication, the actress gave us a chic yet edgy look in a red frilled neck blouse paired with leather leggings in black
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Frills For The Win
Taking the experimentative route, she left us in awe with her all-black hooded jumpsuit by Balmain that showed enough of her gorgeous curves
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Experimental Jumpsuit
Her all-white Cannes look that included a transparent lace shirt, a white bralette and high-waisted linen pants made for an edgy choice
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Lace Love
For a red carpet look, she was decked up in a minimal black gown that managed to steal everyone’s attention with a neckline that was nothing short of sensuous
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Minimal Yet Edgy Gown
She chose a bold red dramatic gown with a slicked-back wet hairdo for her appearance at the MET Gala and left us in awe of her persona!
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Dramatic Affair
