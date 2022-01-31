Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 31, 2022

Edgy outfit choices made by Deepika

Leather Love Affair

Serving a sassy sartorial moment for her fans, Deepika Padukone took things up a notch in a one-shoulder mini faux leather dress from Halpern Studio

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Earlier for the promotion of Gehraiyaan, she wore a black and white ensemble with thigh-high boots and a samurai-inspired wet hairdo

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Not Your Regular Blazer Dress

And before that, she had brought some oomph with a crisscross neck bodycon dress in a fiery red shade

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Fierce In Red

Making a statement one after another, she raised the fashion quotient in a ribbed bodycon dress with sultry cut-out detail on the neck

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Midi Dress With Unusual Cut-Out

For the 83 international premiere, DP wore an avant-garde bodycon gown that was meticulously tailored with opulent layers

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Statement-making Gown

Doused in sophistication, the actress gave us a chic yet edgy look in a red frilled neck blouse paired with leather leggings in black

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Frills For The Win

Taking the experimentative route, she left us in awe with her all-black hooded jumpsuit by Balmain that showed enough of her gorgeous curves

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Experimental Jumpsuit

Her all-white Cannes look that included a transparent lace shirt, a white bralette and high-waisted linen pants made for an edgy choice

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Lace Love

For a red carpet look, she was decked up in a minimal black gown that managed to steal everyone’s attention with a neckline that was nothing short of sensuous

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Minimal Yet Edgy Gown

She chose a bold red dramatic gown with a slicked-back wet hairdo for her appearance at the MET Gala and left us in awe of her persona!

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Dramatic Affair

