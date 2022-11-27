Heading 3

Elizabeth Debicki's glamorous style

Elizabeth Debicki gave Princess Diana's style her own spin as she attended The Crown premiere in a strapless gown similar to the late royal

Diana Inspiration

Elizabeth Debicki attended the 2022 Met Gala in style as she wore a gorgeous cream Dior gown along with a gold headband at the event

Met Gala

Elizabeth Debicki made a stunning appearance at the Venice Film Festival photocall as she wore high-waited grey trousers with a printed shirt

Formal Look

Elizabeth Debicki can carry any outfit with style and this look of her sporting a gold jumpsuit with an oversized black blazer is beyond amazing

Gold Jumpsuit

This photo of Elizabeth Debicki from Cartier Precious Garage Party captures her amazing sense of style as she poses in a gorgeous black gown

Stunning in Black

Elizabeth Debicki attended the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at Cannes Film Festival in 2018 sporting this beautiful look

Cannes Look

Elizabeth Debicki was an absolute shining star at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 premiere as she wore a shiny metallic gown at the event

Shining Star

Elizabeth Debicki looked stunning as she walked the red carpet for Berlin Film Festival in 2016 sporting a glitter dress with a plunging neckline

Glitter Glam

Elizabeth Debicki carried off this black and white gown with true elegance and we loved this simplistic look from Toronto International Film Festival 2018

Black and White

Elizabeth Debicki was a vision in white as she attended the Macbeth premiere at Cannes Film Festival in 2015

Vision in White

