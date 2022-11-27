Elizabeth Debicki's glamorous style
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki gave Princess Diana's style her own spin as she attended The Crown premiere in a strapless gown similar to the late royal
Image: Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki attended the 2022 Met Gala in style as she wore a gorgeous cream Dior gown along with a gold headband at the event
Image: Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki made a stunning appearance at the Venice Film Festival photocall as she wore high-waited grey trousers with a printed shirt
Image: Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki can carry any outfit with style and this look of her sporting a gold jumpsuit with an oversized black blazer is beyond amazing
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Elizabeth Debicki from Cartier Precious Garage Party captures her amazing sense of style as she poses in a gorgeous black gown
Image: Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki attended the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at Cannes Film Festival in 2018 sporting this beautiful look
Image: Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki was an absolute shining star at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 premiere as she wore a shiny metallic gown at the event
Image: Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki looked stunning as she walked the red carpet for Berlin Film Festival in 2016 sporting a glitter dress with a plunging neckline
Image: Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki carried off this black and white gown with true elegance and we loved this simplistic look from Toronto International Film Festival 2018
Image: Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki was a vision in white as she attended the Macbeth premiere at Cannes Film Festival in 2015
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.