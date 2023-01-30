Heading 3

Emily Blunt’s Iconic Looks

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 30, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Red Hot

Emily Blunt looks glamorous in this classic hot red blazer and pants

Image: Getty Images

Premiere Look

Emily Blunt looks photo ready in this white puff top and beige wide-legged pants at the premiere of Jungle Cruise

Image: Getty Images

Emily Blunt looks stunning as she dons this metallic golden gown with a matching crown

Golden Lady

Image: Getty Images

Emily Blunt looks aesthetically beautiful in this sophisticated red dress

Sophisticated Look

Image: Getty Images

Emily Blunt’s fashion choices are always on point and she proves it by wearing this couture black floral metallic cape dress

Cape Dress

Image: Getty Images

Emily Blunt looks effortlessly beautiful in this couture gown with a dramatic sleeves along with coral-toned make-up

Oscars Look

Image: Getty Images

Emily Blunt looks ethereal in this white gown with puff sleeves

Goddess Look

Image: Getty Images

Emily Blunt looks mesmerizing as she wears this strapless oscar de la Renta dress featuring pink skirt

Pretty In Pink:

Image: Getty Images

Emily Blunt shines in this peony pink crystal embroidered ruffle gown with diamond earrings

Ruffle Gown

