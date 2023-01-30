Emily Blunt’s Iconic Looks
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 30, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Red Hot
Emily Blunt looks glamorous in this classic hot red blazer and pants
Image: Getty Images
Premiere Look
Emily Blunt looks photo ready in this white puff top and beige wide-legged pants at the premiere of Jungle Cruise
Image: Getty Images
Emily Blunt looks stunning as she dons this metallic golden gown with a matching crown
Golden Lady
Image: Getty Images
Emily Blunt looks aesthetically beautiful in this sophisticated red dress
Sophisticated Look
Image: Getty Images
Emily Blunt’s fashion choices are always on point and she proves it by wearing this couture black floral metallic cape dress
Cape Dress
Image: Getty Images
Emily Blunt looks effortlessly beautiful in this couture gown with a dramatic sleeves along with coral-toned make-up
Oscars Look
Image: Getty Images
Emily Blunt looks ethereal in this white gown with puff sleeves
Goddess Look
Image: Getty Images
Emily Blunt looks mesmerizing as she wears this strapless oscar de la Renta dress featuring pink skirt
Pretty In Pink:
Image: Getty Images
Emily Blunt shines in this peony pink crystal embroidered ruffle gown with diamond earrings
Ruffle Gown
