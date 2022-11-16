Emily Ratajkowski: Hottest outfits
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 16, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski left everyone stunned with her amazing look at the UNICEF gala as she wore a black off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit
Image: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022 sporting a black sheer dress by Miu Miu and looked absolutely stunning
Image: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski gave a nod to Hollywood glitz and glamour with her shimmery outfit consisting of feathers during an Oscars after-party
Image: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski wore a rather daring outfit at Met Gala 2019 as the model wore a naked dress with a winged headpiece
Image: Getty Images
At Cannes Film Festival 2017, Emily Ratajkowski made heads turn by sporting this stunning satin gown on the red carpet
Image: Getty Images
In 2020, Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her toned abs in a daring outfit as she wore a white matching set at the Oscars after party
Image: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski looked like a total diva sporting a floor-length yellow gown with silver accents and matching silvers heels at an event
Image: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski can pull off anything with style and there's no one else who could have worn this fishnet dress with such style
Image: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski looked super slick in a black netting minidress consisting of a black bra top and trousers as she attended an event
Image: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski looked ravishing in a figure-hugging red lace Vera Wang gown at the 2021 Met Gala red carpet
