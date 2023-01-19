Emma Stone’s Fashion Diary
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 19, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Lady Boss
Emma Stone gave out a major lady boss vibe sporting this beautiful tailored suit along with a white blouse and red lipstick
Image: Getty Images
White Dress
Emma Stone looks chic and gorgeous in this mini dress with sheer straps and feathers at the hem
Drew Barrymore’s Fashion Moments
Louis Tomlinson’s Fashion Diary
Image: Getty Images
Emma Stone rocked the red carpet sporting this amazing red and blue long wrap dress
Wrap Dress
Image: Getty Images
Emma Stone stole the red carpet with her mesmerizing look as she donned this beautiful golden-green glittery thigh-high slit gown
Glittery Gown
Image: Getty Images
Emma Stone looks effortlessly beautiful in this pale pink gown designed with silver colour stars at the Golden Globe Awards in 2017
Pale Pink
Image: Getty Images
Emma Stone looks like an absolute goddess in this Grecian-inspired smokey, pale blue fabric off-shoulder gown and the orange belt gracefully completes her look
Off-Shoulder Gown
Image: Getty Images
Emma Stone looks extremely beautiful in this deep V-neck green couture gown
Couture Gown
Image: Getty Images
Emma Stone’s Met Gala look in this silvery jumpsuit is absolutely mind-blowing
Jumpsuit
Image: Getty Images
Emma Stone looks flawlessly glamorous in this bright yellow gown
Yellow Gown
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.