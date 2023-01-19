Heading 3

Emma Stone’s Fashion Diary

Image: Getty Images

Lady Boss

Emma Stone gave out a major lady boss vibe sporting this beautiful tailored suit along with a white blouse and red lipstick

Image: Getty Images

White Dress

Emma Stone looks chic and gorgeous in this mini dress with sheer straps and feathers at the hem

Image: Getty Images

Emma Stone rocked the red carpet sporting this amazing red and blue long wrap dress 

Wrap Dress

Image: Getty Images

Emma Stone stole the red carpet with her mesmerizing look as she donned this beautiful golden-green glittery thigh-high slit gown

Glittery Gown

Image: Getty Images

Emma Stone looks effortlessly beautiful in this pale pink gown designed with silver colour stars at the Golden Globe Awards in 2017

Pale Pink

Image: Getty Images

Emma Stone looks like an absolute goddess in this Grecian-inspired smokey, pale blue fabric off-shoulder gown and the orange belt gracefully completes her look

Off-Shoulder Gown

Image: Getty Images

Emma Stone looks extremely beautiful in this deep V-neck green couture gown

Couture Gown

Image: Getty Images

Emma Stone’s Met Gala look in this silvery jumpsuit is absolutely mind-blowing

Jumpsuit

Image: Getty Images

Emma Stone looks flawlessly glamorous in this bright yellow gown

Yellow Gown

