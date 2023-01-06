Emma Watson’s style diary
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 06, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Feathered Dress
Emma Watson stunned the red carpet in this white feathered backless dress
Image: Getty Images
Emma Watson’s flawless look in this beautiful white-and-green outfit is perfect for street style
Chequered Skirt
Kim Kardashian’s Best Looks From 2022
Hailey Bieber’s Looks From 2022
Image: Getty Images
Emma Watson cast a spell as she donned this beautiful cinderella dress
Floor Length Gown
Image: Getty Images
Emma Watson radiated power and beauty in this gorgeous pick
Printed Dress
Image: Getty Images
Emma Watson looked picture-perfect in this gorgeous black cut-out dress
Cutout Gown
Image: Getty Images
Emma Watson graced the green carpet in this gorgeous white number
Tulle Dress
Image: Getty Images
Emma Watson looked chic and cute in this simple yet gorgeous dress
Simplistic Look
Image: Getty Images
Emma Watson does not shy away from experimenting and we love this bejeweled black gown
Black Gown
Image: Getty Images
Emma Watson looked amazingly flawless in this stylish white gown
White Dress
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.