sept 20, 2021

Emmy awards 2021: best dressed celebs

No matter what she wears, the 'Mare of Easttown' star knows how to slay in style. Her all-black look in a classy Armani Prive chiffon gown featured a plunging neckline and looked stunning

Kate Winslet

CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling opted to play it safe in a black strapless gown by Carolina Herrera. The floor-sweeping outfit also bore a large bow that added up her style score

Mindy Kaling

CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES

The 'Prodigal Son' star was a total stunner on the red carpet donning her wine red Cristina Ottaviano strapless gown

Catherine Zeta-Jones

CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES

The Big Bang Theory actress painted her ravishing look head to toe in neon in a pretty Vera Wang dress

Kaley Cuoco

CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES

Proving red on the red carpet never fails, Mandy Moore looked amazing in her red figure-flattering gown by Carolina Herrera

Mandy Moore

CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES

The WandaVision star made quite a statement in her flowing white gown with cape-like sleeves from The Row

Elizabeth Olsen

CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES

Ellen Pompeo looked fierce in a black Elie Saab jumpsuit that bore a crystal-encrusted pattern running through

Ellen Pompeo

CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES

Kerry Washington‘s station Etro gown came with a trendy twist of corset and cowl neck

Kerry Washington

CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES

The Queen's Gambit star was a ray of sunshine in her bright yellow backless Dior gown that came with a floor-sweeping train

Anya Taylor-Joy

CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES

Being the star who never fails to impress with his OTT red carpet looks, Billy Porter was a vision in his all-black dramatic jumpsuit

Billy Porter

CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
