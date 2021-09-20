sept 20, 2021
Emmy awards 2021: best dressed celebs
No matter what she wears, the 'Mare of Easttown' star knows how to slay in style. Her all-black look in a classy Armani Prive chiffon gown featured a plunging neckline and looked stunning
Kate Winslet CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Mindy Kaling opted to play it safe in a black strapless gown by Carolina Herrera. The floor-sweeping outfit also bore a large bow that added up her style score
Mindy Kaling CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
The 'Prodigal Son' star was a total stunner on the red carpet donning her wine red Cristina Ottaviano strapless gown
Catherine Zeta-Jones CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
The Big Bang Theory actress painted her ravishing look head to toe in neon in a pretty Vera Wang dress
Kaley Cuoco CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Proving red on the red carpet never fails, Mandy Moore looked amazing in her red figure-flattering gown by Carolina Herrera
Mandy Moore CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
The WandaVision star made quite a statement in her flowing white gown with cape-like sleeves from The Row
Elizabeth Olsen CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Ellen Pompeo looked fierce in a black Elie Saab jumpsuit that bore a crystal-encrusted pattern running through
Ellen Pompeo CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Kerry Washington‘s station Etro gown came with a trendy twist of corset and cowl neck
Kerry Washington CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
The Queen's Gambit star was a ray of sunshine in her bright yellow backless Dior gown that came with a floor-sweeping train
Anya Taylor-Joy CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Being the star who never fails to impress with his OTT red carpet looks, Billy Porter was a vision in his all-black dramatic jumpsuit
Billy Porter CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
