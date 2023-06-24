Heading 3

JUNE 24, 2023

Erica Fernandes acing ethereal fits 

Image : Erica Fernandes’s Instagram

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor radiates charm and elegance in a white suit

The actress made a stunning appearance in embroidered blue lehenga

Blue-tiful

Image : Erica Fernandes’s Instagram

Image : Erica Fernandes’s Instagram

Erica looks graceful in the skirt drape saree with an embroidered blouse

Graceful

Image : Erica Fernandes’s Instagram

Pretty in Pink

She looked glamorous in a pastel-hued pink lehenga with an embellished blouse

Image : Erica Fernandes’s Instagram

Erica kept things elegant in a lime green saree with a statement necklace

Elegant

Image : Erica Fernandes’s Instagram

Erica made head turns in blush pink and floral print saree

Dazzling

Image : Erica Fernandes’s Instagram

The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise actor keeps it simple in Butter Yellow Anarkali with an organza dupatta

Desi Girl

Image : Erica Fernandes’s Instagram

Erica looks snazzy in corset style blouse with a mint green saree paired with pearl jewelry

Saree not sorry

Image : Erica Fernandes’s Instagram

Erica exudes royalty in the purple embroidered crepe saree and blouse

Royal

Image : Erica Fernandes’s Instagram

Erica's fit looks perfect for wedding guests in heavily embellished ivory lehenga

Wedding guest

