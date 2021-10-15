best ethnic looks
Erica Fernandes’ Oct
15, 2021
Erica Fernandes’ ethnic wardrobe has everything you want to look fabulous this festive season
Minimal looks to ultra-glam styles, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 star knows how to slay it all
A simple pink ethnic suit with minimal makeup can make you look glorious for a casual party night
Her gorgeous look in this white saree swooned our hearts
She draped an off-beat dark blue saree and teamed it up with a choker to look perfect
Her pleated pink ruffle saree and embroidered blouse is a winning choice to ace the vibrant festive style
We’re so in love with this elegant blue Banarasi saree from Khadhuwa
Erica added a sensuous spin to her traditional drape with her glam styling game
She looked like a glistening goddess in this Indo-Western outfit from Cherie D
The beautiful actress looked stunning in this regal Sabyasachi saree and jewellery
