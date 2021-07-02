Erica Fernandes’ best outfits July 02, 2021
Erica Fernandes looks classy as she dons a white jumpsuit
The actress is “party ready” in a blue sequin V-neck one-piece dress
She poses for the camera as she sits by the poolside in a pastel multi-colour two-piece swimwear
Erica dons a floral crop top and flared long skirt in shades of blue and green along with a hat and earrings
The star poses for the camera in a beautiful corset red dress
Erica looks gorgeous in a floral printed saree with sequin border
She gets clicked while wearing a black top with shorts and having an oversized jacket on top
The TV star gives boss lady vibes in a white shimmery full-sleeves jumpsuit along with high-heels
Erica Fernandes looks pretty in a sleeveless yellow maxi-dress along with oxidised jewellery
For more updates on Erica Fernandes, follow PINKVILLA