Erica Fernandes’ minimalist fashion

Gayatri Nirmal

DEC 3, 2022

FASHION

Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Erica Fernandes gives vintage vibes in this tie and dye kaftan

Retro vibe 

Video Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Power up your wardrobe in this rust orange pant suit by Ahi Clothing

Boss lady 

Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Erica’s smile says that she loves this bloom print maxi dress with smocking detail by Swatee Singh

Comfyfirst 

Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

The casual coordinates are a perfect pick for your travel

Casual Style

Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Erica Fernandes looks charming in a Hakuna Matata co-ord set by Cin Cin

Co-ord-inated

Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

This georgette mirror work drop shoulder top, paired with georgette pants featuring inverted pleats by Pastelli is a must-have 

Less is more

Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Erica Fernandes is a stunner in this sleeveless floral summer dress

Flower Power 

Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress looks gorgeous in this pink bodycon gown 

Pinktastic

Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

The fashionista looks chic in this deep green slip-on day-to-night dress by Raasa

Day-to-night look 

Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Erica lounges in this floral print kimono set

Chillin’ like a cutie 

