Erica Fernandes’ minimalist fashion
Gayatri Nirmal
DEC 3, 2022
FASHION
Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica Fernandes gives vintage vibes in this tie and dye kaftan
Video Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Power up your wardrobe in this rust orange pant suit by Ahi Clothing
Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica’s smile says that she loves this bloom print maxi dress with smocking detail by Swatee Singh
Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram
The casual coordinates are a perfect pick for your travel
Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica Fernandes looks charming in a Hakuna Matata co-ord set by Cin Cin
Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram
This georgette mirror work drop shoulder top, paired with georgette pants featuring inverted pleats by Pastelli is a must-have
Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica Fernandes is a stunner in this sleeveless floral summer dress
Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress looks gorgeous in this pink bodycon gown
Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram
The fashionista looks chic in this deep green slip-on day-to-night dress by Raasa
Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica lounges in this floral print kimono set
