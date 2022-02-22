FASHION

FEB 22 2022

Erica Fernandes’ most stylish looks

Black Lehenga

Erica looked absolutely radiant in an Indo-Western black sequined lehenga teamed with a matching shrug

Image: Visual Affairs Photography

Polka dots never go out of trend and work perfectly well as a brunch wear much like Erica’s dress

Image: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Polka Dots

Erica looked like an Indian princess in a sheer sky blue saree embellished in zari work

Image: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Indian Vibes

Erica looked like a beautiful black swan as she posed in a strapless black tulle gown

Image: Amit Khanna 

Black Swan

Red gowns always look ultra-glam and so did Erica as she posed in a custom designed red gown

Image: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Fiery Red

Erica raised the temperature as she posed in a sultry black corset top teamed with a matching skirt

Image: Subi Samuel

Chic In Corset

Mint green is a great colour to don this spring and Erica’s strapless mint green tulle dress is the epitome of beauty!

Image: Subi Samuel

Mint Green

Erica looked red carpet ready in a magnificent one-shoulder black gown with an elegant train

Image: Visual Affairs Photography

Red Carpet Ready

