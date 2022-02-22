FASHION
Rishika Shah
FEB 22 2022
Erica Fernandes’ most stylish looks
Heading 3
Black Lehenga
Erica looked absolutely radiant in an Indo-Western black sequined lehenga teamed with a matching shrug
Image: Visual Affairs Photography
Polka dots never go out of trend and work perfectly well as a brunch wear much like Erica’s dress
Image: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Polka Dots
Erica looked like an Indian princess in a sheer sky blue saree embellished in zari work
Image: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Indian Vibes
Erica looked like a beautiful black swan as she posed in a strapless black tulle gown
Image: Amit Khanna
Black Swan
Red gowns always look ultra-glam and so did Erica as she posed in a custom designed red gown
Image: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Fiery Red
Erica raised the temperature as she posed in a sultry black corset top teamed with a matching skirt
Image: Subi Samuel
Chic In Corset
Mint green is a great colour to don this spring and Erica’s strapless mint green tulle dress is the epitome of beauty!
Image: Subi Samuel
Mint Green
Erica looked red carpet ready in a magnificent one-shoulder black gown with an elegant train
Image: Visual Affairs Photography
Red Carpet Ready
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022