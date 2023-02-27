Heading 3

Esha Gupta’s Chic Looks

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

FEB 27, 2023

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram 

Esha Gupta looks beautiful in floral print midi dress 

Floral Print

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram 

Esha Gupta looks dreamy in strapless midnight blue gown 

Blue Gown

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram 

Esha Gupta sets the fashion standard high with this sculptural ruffle top paired with a high-waist black skirt 

White Ruffle

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram 

Esha Gupta looks chic in silver embellished bodycon dress 

Party Ready

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram 

Esha Gupta wore a floral print lehenga set 

Lehenga 

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram 

Esha Gupta looks effortlessly beautiful in this simple white sleeveless dress 

Holiday Look

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha Gupta flaunts her hourglass figure in butterfly crop top and black trousers 

Hot & Chic

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha Gupta looks glamorous in black cut-out dress 

Cut-Out Dress

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram 

Esha Gupta looks stunning in pale blue saree and matching blouse 

Festive Look

