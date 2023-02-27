Esha Gupta’s Chic Looks
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta looks beautiful in floral print midi dress
Floral Print
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta looks dreamy in strapless midnight blue gown
Blue Gown
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta sets the fashion standard high with this sculptural ruffle top paired with a high-waist black skirt
White Ruffle
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta looks chic in silver embellished bodycon dress
Party Ready
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta wore a floral print lehenga set
Lehenga
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta looks effortlessly beautiful in this simple white sleeveless dress
Holiday Look
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta flaunts her hourglass figure in butterfly crop top and black trousers
Hot & Chic
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta looks glamorous in black cut-out dress
Cut-Out Dress
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta looks stunning in pale blue saree and matching blouse
Festive Look
