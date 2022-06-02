Heading 3

Esha Gupta's gorgeous sartorial picks

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 03, 2022

FASHION

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha Gupta's style is all about melding drama with sensuality. She looks stunning in a green satin-silk saree and black floral printed blouse with a plunging neckline

Gorgeous as ever

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

She paints a pretty picture in this blue and white printed chiffon saree styled with a matching blouse

Pretty in saree

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Known for her daring fashion choices, the actress made our jaws drop in awe in this lilac strappy cut-out dress with drawstring details

Cut-out dress

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

She blew our minds off in this risque white maxi dress worn as a coverup over a white bikini set

Mind-blogging

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Dialing up the hotness quotient, she flaunted her curves in a strappy figure-hugging, pastel green knit dress

Smashing hot

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

We can't help but stop and stare at her in this purple gown that came with gathered details, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit

Sensational

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Who would have thought a black dress would look this good? Esha wore a strapless, body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit

Bewitching in black

The actress looks uber-stylish in a navy blue, full-sleeved crop top and deep blue, high-waisted flared pants

Chic style

Image: Esha Gupta InstagramPhoto: Girish Rajput Photography

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Channeling her inner diva in a white floral saree, she gave it a sexy spin by styling it with a risque, sleeveless gold blouse

Sensuous in saree

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram Photo: Siddharth Jaiswar

Lastly, she gave a nod to the midriff flossing trend in a pale blue strappy gown that came with criss-cross detail at the waist

Midriff flossing

