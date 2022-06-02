Heading 3
Esha Gupta's gorgeous sartorial picks
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 03, 2022
FASHION
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta's style is all about melding drama with sensuality. She looks stunning in a green satin-silk saree and black floral printed blouse with a plunging neckline
Gorgeous as ever
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
She paints a pretty picture in this blue and white printed chiffon saree styled with a matching blouse
Pretty in saree
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Known for her daring fashion choices, the actress made our jaws drop in awe in this lilac strappy cut-out dress with drawstring details
Cut-out dress
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
She blew our minds off in this risque white maxi dress worn as a coverup over a white bikini set
Mind-blogging
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Dialing up the hotness quotient, she flaunted her curves in a strappy figure-hugging, pastel green knit dress
Smashing hot
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
We can't help but stop and stare at her in this purple gown that came with gathered details, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit
Sensational
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Who would have thought a black dress would look this good? Esha wore a strapless, body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit
Bewitching in black
The actress looks uber-stylish in a navy blue, full-sleeved crop top and deep blue, high-waisted flared pants
Chic style
Image: Esha Gupta InstagramPhoto: Girish Rajput Photography
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Channeling her inner diva in a white floral saree, she gave it a sexy spin by styling it with a risque, sleeveless gold blouse
Sensuous in saree
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram Photo: Siddharth Jaiswar
Lastly, she gave a nod to the midriff flossing trend in a pale blue strappy gown that came with criss-cross detail at the waist
Midriff flossing
