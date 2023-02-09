Heading 3

 Esha Gupta’s saree swag

Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 09, 2023

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

The actress is looking gorgeous in a plain black saree with golden embroidery on it

Black and Gold

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram


She is posing in a powder blue colour saree with a sheer embroidery blouse

Pastel

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

The actress looks pretty in a pink colour traditional saree

Pink

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Her toned figure is making this printed saree look more gorgeous

Prints

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

The plain green colour saree with a black printed blouse is perfect for any occasion

Elegance

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram 

The indigo printed saree which Esha is wearing for a web series promotion is a great choice

Indigo

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

A white saree with red flower prints can be a good choice for any formal occasion

Gorgeous

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha poses in style wearing a grey colour shimmer saree

Shimmer

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

She is looking very beautiful in a traditional silk saree

Traditional

