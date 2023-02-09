Esha Gupta’s saree swag
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
Fashion
FEB 09, 2023
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
The actress is looking gorgeous in a plain black saree with golden embroidery on it
Black and Gold
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
She is posing in a powder blue colour saree with a sheer embroidery blouse
Pastel
Disha to Sara: Celebs' in swimsuits
Sidharth, Kiara’s mushy moments
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
The actress looks pretty in a pink colour traditional saree
Pink
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Her toned figure is making this printed saree look more gorgeous
Prints
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
The plain green colour saree with a black printed blouse is perfect for any occasion
Elegance
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
The indigo printed saree which Esha is wearing for a web series promotion is a great choice
Indigo
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
A white saree with red flower prints can be a good choice for any formal occasion
Gorgeous
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha poses in style wearing a grey colour shimmer saree
Shimmer
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
She is looking very beautiful in a traditional silk saree
Traditional
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.