pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MAY 23, 2023
Esha Gupta's sensual bikini looks
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta looks hot as she shows off her perfect physique in a bold blue bikini
Blues
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta shells out summer vibes in a yellow floral bikini
Vibes
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta is raising the temperature with her perfect curves in nude-tone bikini
Curves
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
The diva shared a sun-kissed picture in a shimmery bikini set that came with an off-shoulder top and knotted-tie detail bottoms
Sun-kissed
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha looks absolutely sensuous in the black thong bikini
Sensuous
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Bikini-Clad Esha Gupta enjoys her time at the beach in an orange monokini
Bikini-Clad
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta sets the bar high with a seductive pose in an Aztec printed bikini set with tie ups
Seductive
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
The Jannat 2 actress is seen enjoying some sunbathing in a beautiful black coloured bikini
Sunbathing
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
The actress flaunted her well-toned figure in a brown bikini
Figure
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta proves to have a bikini bod as she is seen wearing a grey top and black tie-string bottoms
Bikini bod
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.