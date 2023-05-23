Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

MAY 23, 2023

Esha Gupta's sensual bikini looks 

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha Gupta looks hot as she shows off her perfect physique in a bold blue bikini

Blues 

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha Gupta shells out summer vibes in a yellow floral bikini

Vibes

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha Gupta is raising the temperature with her perfect curves in nude-tone bikini

Curves 

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

The diva shared a sun-kissed picture in a shimmery bikini set that came with an off-shoulder top and knotted-tie detail bottoms

Sun-kissed 

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha looks absolutely sensuous in the black thong bikini

Sensuous 

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Bikini-Clad Esha Gupta enjoys her time at the beach in an orange monokini

Bikini-Clad 

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha Gupta sets the bar high with a seductive pose in an Aztec printed bikini set with tie ups

Seductive 

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

The Jannat 2 actress is seen enjoying some sunbathing in a beautiful black coloured bikini 

Sunbathing 

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

The actress flaunted her well-toned figure in a brown bikini

Figure 

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha Gupta proves to have a bikini bod as she is seen wearing a grey top and black tie-string bottoms

Bikini bod 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here