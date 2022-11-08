Heading 3

Esha Gupta's
vacation wardrobe

Sakshi
Singh

Nov 8, 2022

FASHION

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha nailed it with this classic LBD and a statement pair of earrings. Her look is perfect for an evening event or a day out with friends.

Classic LBD

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

She looked smoking hot in a beige two-piece swimsuit, showing off her absolutely gorgeous, toned body against the sunny rays and the luscious green background.

Beige babe

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Her stunning co-ord set in green with flower designs was equally stylish and trendy, paired with a grey crop top.

Crazy co-ords 

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

The actress opted for a white knitted midi bodycon dress, which fit her like a dream and accentuated her curves as she posed against the picturesque sunset.

Sunsets in white

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha kept her look casual and chic as she stepped out in a purple crop top with ruffled hemlines and low-waisted black pants. She styled it with a sling bag and pointed heels.

Black for the day

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

In a black lace-textured ruffle dress, featuring tiers of ruffles down the front and cut-outs on the waistline, she looked every inch the elegant lady.

Tiered ruffles

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

She really looked vibrant and pretty in a hot pink full-sleeve top styled with a sleek ponytail and statement hoop earrings.

Pretty pink

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

The Diva opted for a black swimsuit with a white floppy hat to keep her sun-kissed skin looking perfect as she enjoyed the beach.

Sandy skin

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Her blue midi dress, accessorized with exquisite jewelry and beige-toned stilettos, was lovely and made for the ideal daytime outfit.

Bluetiful

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha brought her fun and flirty attitude to her vacation with a light yellow strapless dress that showed off her curves and her long legs.

Yellow mellow

