Closet essentials every woman should have

April 11, 2021

A good denim

The perfect jeans can bring a bounce to your step

The key is to look for a blazer in a neutral or pastel colour that goes with most tops

Classic blazer

Black, white, nude, brown; as many as you can find

Basic solid colour t-shirt

You can pair it with a skirt, denim and trousers. It is the ideal piece

A white shirt

LBD is a girl’s best friend every time there is a party and you don’t know what to wear!

A little black dress

Wear it under a kurta, a sheet skirt, a shirt dress or for a workout. It is needed

Black leggings

In basic colours, these basically could work as a top and an inner under sheer clothing

Tank top/bodysuits

It could be paired with a summer dress, a party outfit or with your other denim, this is a must-have!

A denim jacket

