Closet essentials every woman should have April 11, 2021
A good denim
The perfect jeans can bring a bounce to your step
The key is to look for a blazer in a neutral or pastel colour that goes with most tops
Classic blazer
Black, white, nude, brown; as many as you can find
Basic solid colour t-shirt
You can pair it with a skirt, denim and trousers. It is the ideal piece
A white shirt
LBD is a girl’s best friend every time there is a party and you don’t know what to wear!
A little black dress
Wear it under a kurta, a sheet skirt, a shirt dress or for a workout. It is needed
Black leggings
In basic colours, these basically could work as a top and an inner under sheer clothing
Tank top/bodysuits
It could be paired with a summer dress, a party outfit or with your other denim, this is a must-have!
A denim jacket
For more fashion tips and tricks, log on to PINKVILLA