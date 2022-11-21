Heading 3

Eternal beauty Kajol

Kajol is an absolute beauty in a black sheer saree featuring red borders.

Black love

Kajol looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a red saree styled with a matching blouse and open tresses. 

Ravishing in red

Kajol flashed her million-dollar smile while sporting a  pink ruffled saree. 

Just pink it

Kajol rocked a sequin saree like a true diva. 

Dazzle queen

The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow saree. She completed her look with a clean bun adorned with white flowers. 

Hello, sunshine!

Kajol stunned in a peach floral saree teamed with pretty jhumkas and a bun.

Festive ready

Kajol added drama to her look with heavily kohled eyes. She used a green liner to amp up her look. 

Eyes don’t lie

Kajol looked flawless and beautiful in a pink sheer saree styled with an embroidered blouse. 

Flawless in pink

When Kajol’s daughter Nysa captured her beautifully in a saree. 

Pose and repeat

Kajol teamed her stylish saree with her million-dollar smile. 

Smiling beauty

