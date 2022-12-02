Ethnic co-ord kudi Rubina Dilaik
Pramila Mandal
Dec 2, 2022
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Decked up in this hot pink ethnic co-ord, Rubina wore her grace and beauty with perfection and looks lovely as she poses here
Image source: SmilePlease Instagram
Shining bright as a star, Rubina proves to be the fashion goddess as she decked up in this blingy co-ord for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finale
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The angel from heaven is here to make your hearts swoon and your jaw drops with her sartorial choices and flawless curves!
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina’s gorgeous look in this pink ethnic co-ord and her heart-melting smile can easily melt hearts
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
We bow down to Rubina’s charm and style sense that are totally unbeatable!
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina effortlessly defines style and confidence altogether in this heavily embellished extravagant outfit and looks all set to slay
Video source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
We are in love with how Rubina manages to make heads turn every time as she dons an ethnic outfit and steps out in the city
Image source: ProPixer Instagram
Clad in this gorgeous red ethnic wear, Rubina looks nothing less than regal as she strikes a pose in it
Video source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Clad in this traditional Bharatanatyam costume and ornaments, Rubina looks all set to groove on the beats
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Oh boy! This diva can definitely sweep anyone off their feet with this sizzling look that is full of oomph
