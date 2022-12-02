Heading 3

Ethnic co-ord kudi Rubina Dilaik

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

Dec 2, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Decked up in this hot pink ethnic co-ord, Rubina wore her grace and beauty with perfection and looks lovely as she poses here

Vibing

Image source: SmilePlease Instagram

Shining bright as a star, Rubina proves to be the fashion goddess as she decked up in this blingy co-ord for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finale

Born to shine

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The angel from heaven is here to make your hearts swoon and your jaw drops with her sartorial choices and flawless curves!

Fun and Fab

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina’s gorgeous look in this pink ethnic co-ord and her heart-melting smile can easily melt hearts

Queen

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

We bow down to Rubina’s charm and style sense that are totally unbeatable!

Fusion 

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina effortlessly defines style and confidence altogether in this heavily embellished extravagant outfit and looks all set to slay

Diva

Video source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

We are in love with how Rubina manages to make heads turn every time as she dons an ethnic outfit and steps out in the city

Slaying

Image source: ProPixer Instagram

Clad in this gorgeous red ethnic wear, Rubina looks nothing less than regal as she strikes a pose in it 

Pretty lady

Video source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Clad in this traditional Bharatanatyam costume and ornaments, Rubina looks all set to groove on the beats

Poise and charm

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Oh boy! This diva can definitely sweep anyone off their feet with this sizzling look that is full of oomph

Sizzle away

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here