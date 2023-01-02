Ethnic earrings
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 02, 2023
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Minimal yet elegant, these Janhvi-approved Kundan earrings when paired with an ethnic saree can amp up your look
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
To celebrate Diwali festivities, the diva chose to accessorise her stunning outfit with equally stunning chaandbalis in 22kt gold
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone chose to accentuate her semi-sheer ivory saree by pairing it with ornate diamond earrings
Deepika Padukone
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Bhatt kept things flawless with gold-toned embellished earrings adorned with multi-coloured gemstones and pearls
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet rounded off her all-white look with gold chaandbali earrings
Shanya Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon teamed her elegant white ensemble with heavily embellished earrings from Curio Cottage Jewellery
Kriti Sanon
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress wore a pair of stunning oxidised silver earrings that gave an Indo-western vibe overall
Ananya Panday
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat chose to go easy on her jewellery but kept it significant nonetheless with these hoop-style ethnic earrings
Katrina Kaif
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena wore statement gold earrings with a stunning gold saree and left us awestruck at her look!
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani styled her embellished outfit with nothing but dainty chandelier earrings that looked lovely on her
Disha Patani
