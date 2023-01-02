Heading 3

Ethnic earrings
approved by celebs

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 02, 2023

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Minimal yet elegant, these Janhvi-approved Kundan earrings when paired with an ethnic saree can amp up your look

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

To celebrate Diwali festivities, the diva chose to accessorise her stunning outfit with equally stunning chaandbalis in 22kt gold

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Deepika Padukone chose to accentuate her semi-sheer ivory saree by pairing it with ornate diamond earrings

Deepika Padukone

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Bhatt kept things flawless with gold-toned embellished earrings adorned with multi-coloured gemstones and pearls

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

The starlet rounded off her all-white look with gold chaandbali earrings

Shanya Kapoor 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Sanon teamed her elegant white ensemble with heavily embellished earrings from Curio Cottage Jewellery

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress wore a pair of stunning oxidised silver earrings that gave an Indo-western vibe overall

Ananya Panday

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Kat chose to go easy on her jewellery but kept it significant nonetheless with these hoop-style ethnic earrings

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Kareena wore statement gold earrings with a stunning gold saree and left us awestruck at her look! 

Kareena Kapoor 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Disha Patani styled her embellished outfit with nothing but dainty chandelier earrings that looked lovely on her

Disha Patani 

