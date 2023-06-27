pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 27, 2023
Ethnic hairdos inspired by Alia Bhatt
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt clipped a few strands loosely on the back while wearing the rest of her tresses in open waves
Elegant Waves
Alia opted for a low ponytail and enhanced it with loose waves and a beautiful red flower
Low Ponytail
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She looked modish in these pulled-back tresses tied into a messy bun
Messy Bun
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Long Braid
She opted for a long braid with a middle parting and added some silver hair accessories to enhance it
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Her fuss-free look featuring a sleek bun with a side parting and a white rose was on point
Fuss-free
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Brahmastra actress wore her hair in a neat low bun adorned with pink roses
Classic Bun
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia opted for a short low braid and added some white roses to accentuate the look
Messy Plait
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Simple and easy, these soft waves paired with classic red roses looked flawless on her
Easy Look
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She aced a classic look by pulling her tresses back into a neat bun and embellishing it with a gajra
Gajra
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She chose a low bun and left a few strands loose in the front to keep things traditional yet modern
Loose Strands
