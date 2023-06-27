Heading 3

Ethnic hairdos inspired by Alia Bhatt

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt clipped a few strands loosely on the back while wearing the rest of her tresses in open waves 

Elegant Waves


Alia opted for a low ponytail and enhanced it with loose waves and a beautiful red flower 

Low Ponytail 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She looked modish in these pulled-back tresses tied into a messy bun

Messy Bun 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Long Braid 

She opted for a long braid with a middle parting and added some silver hair accessories to enhance it

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Her fuss-free look featuring a sleek bun with a side parting and a white rose was on point 

Fuss-free

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Brahmastra actress wore her hair in a neat low bun adorned with pink roses 

Classic Bun 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia opted for a short low braid and added some white roses to accentuate the look

Messy Plait

Image: Alia Bhatt’s  Instagram

Simple and easy, these soft waves paired with classic red roses looked flawless on her 

Easy Look 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She aced a classic look by pulling her tresses back into a neat bun and embellishing it with a gajra 

Gajra 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She chose a low bun and left a few strands loose in the front to keep things traditional yet modern

Loose Strands 

