Ethnic looks of celebs we loved in 2022

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The OG fashion queen looked like a queen in a heavily embroidered indo-western Anamika Khanna saree, a statement shrug, and a matha patti

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia’s custom Manish Malhotra lehenga stood out because of its sustainable elements and stunning craftsmanship

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP made a striking case for Indian drapes on the international carpet as she wore a gorgeous black and gold striped Sabyasachi saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Choosing neon as her festive shade, this year Anushka showed us how to ace peppy colours and classic silhouettes like a true diva! 

Anushka Sharma

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi wore an embroidered bralette blouse and a tie-dye print saree for her friend’s wedding that now serves as a wedding season must-have for bridesmaids!

Bhumi Pednekar 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The young diva nailed ethnic fashion in her own millennial way, courtesy of this sparkly emerald-green mermaid lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malla served us with wedding guest-style goals in a head-to-toe white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Malaika Arora

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Floral outfits are timeless pieces and Kriti Sanon aced it with her peach-hued lehenga by Anushree Reddy

Kriti Sanon

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress left a stunning impression behind as she posed in a velvet ensemble with golden zari embroidery all over

Kiara Advani 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya in a three-piece black co-ord set by Manish Malhotra serves a masterclass in contemporary ethnic dressing

Ananya Panday

