Ethnic looks of celebs we loved in 2022
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The OG fashion queen looked like a queen in a heavily embroidered indo-western Anamika Khanna saree, a statement shrug, and a matha patti
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia’s custom Manish Malhotra lehenga stood out because of its sustainable elements and stunning craftsmanship
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP made a striking case for Indian drapes on the international carpet as she wore a gorgeous black and gold striped Sabyasachi saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Deepika Padukone
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Choosing neon as her festive shade, this year Anushka showed us how to ace peppy colours and classic silhouettes like a true diva!
Anushka Sharma
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi wore an embroidered bralette blouse and a tie-dye print saree for her friend’s wedding that now serves as a wedding season must-have for bridesmaids!
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The young diva nailed ethnic fashion in her own millennial way, courtesy of this sparkly emerald-green mermaid lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malla served us with wedding guest-style goals in a head-to-toe white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Malaika Arora
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Floral outfits are timeless pieces and Kriti Sanon aced it with her peach-hued lehenga by Anushree Reddy
Kriti Sanon
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress left a stunning impression behind as she posed in a velvet ensemble with golden zari embroidery all over
Kiara Advani
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya in a three-piece black co-ord set by Manish Malhotra serves a masterclass in contemporary ethnic dressing
Ananya Panday
