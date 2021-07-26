Evelyn Sharma's Stylish Looks July 26, 2021
The eclectic outfit with an earthy tone and intricate embroidery is simply classic as Evelyn completes her look by adding a brown belt to her outfit
The actress had a summer wedding this year and she looks endearing in her crochet white dreamy wedding attire
Breaking away the monotony of a chequered co-ed set with a white top, the actress makes a stellar statement
The ‘Saaho’ actress looks glamorous in a black top and mustard-hued shorts as she styles it on with black aviators and crescent-shaped earrings
The actress seems to be enjoying her vacation to the fullest as she poses with a cowboy hat in a front-slit flowy dress
The versatility of a stylish white shrug is endless! The ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actress completes her look with ripped jeans and brown ankle-length boots
Evelyn Sharma is a water baby and can be seen flaunting her toned body in a printed swimsuit
The cowboy hat adds a dramatic element to the actress' overall look as she styles it with a hint of playfulness in a blue shrug and black denims
Out in the woods! The actress looks happy and relaxed in her flirty green dress
The ‘Yaariyan’ actress takes a style-stroll around the city in a navy blue overcoat paired along with blue denims and brown ankle-length boots
For more updates on Evelyn Sharma and fashion, follow Pinkvilla