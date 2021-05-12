EXO’s Sehun’s best fashion moments

May 12, 2021

Sehun looks dashing in this all-black look

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He rocks a cream dress shirt with navy blue pants and a striped tie

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He looks handsome in this airport look

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He dresses in a black and white jumper and black pants

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He rocks a grey blazer over a black t-shirt and matching pants

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He opts for an unusual look of a black overcoat, loose black pants and a colourful messenger bag

Image credits: Hallyutalk

The rapper looks so handsome in a black leather jacket that he has paired with blue jeans and a striped undershirt

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He slays in a classic black suit

Image credits: Hallyutalk

Sehun looks effortlessly fashionable in a black bomber jacket, a navy blue Louis Vuitton shirt and chequered pants

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He showcases his love for colourful shirts yet again in this blue suit that he has paired with a funky cornflower blue shirt

Image credits: Hallyutalk

