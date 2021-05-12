EXO’s Sehun’s best fashion moments May 12, 2021
Sehun looks dashing in this all-black look Image credits: Hallyutalk
He rocks a cream dress shirt with navy blue pants and a striped tie Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks handsome in this airport look Image credits: Hallyutalk
He dresses in a black and white jumper and black pants Image credits: Hallyutalk
He rocks a grey blazer over a black t-shirt and matching pants Image credits: Hallyutalk
He opts for an unusual look of a black overcoat, loose black pants and a colourful messenger bag Image credits: Hallyutalk
The rapper looks so handsome in a black leather jacket that he has paired with blue jeans and a striped undershirt Image credits: Hallyutalk
He slays in a classic black suit Image credits: Hallyutalk
Sehun looks effortlessly fashionable in a black bomber jacket, a navy blue Louis Vuitton shirt and chequered pants Image credits: Hallyutalk
He showcases his love for colourful shirts yet again in this blue suit that he has paired with a funky cornflower blue shirt Image credits: Hallyutalk
