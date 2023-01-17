Heading 3

EXO’s Kai’s fashion
 Over the years

Vedangi Joshi

jan 17, 2023

Fashion

Image Credit: News1

Handsome

Waving at the fans with a bright smile 

Slowly walking into every woman's heart

Daydream

Image Credit: News1

Best reel life
 K-drama couples

Female American
 K-pop idols 

Image Credit: News1

Stealing everyone’s heart with those moves 

Fascinating

Image Credit: News1

He looks even more attractive in an all-black fit

A hot mess 

Image Credit: News1

The amount of energy he puts into every performance is unbelievable 

Blue haired

Image Credit: News1

Falling

A handsome man with a pleasant personality 

Kai is making everyone’s heart rate go high 

Prince charming

Image Credit: News1

Image Credit: News1

EXO’s Kai looks flaming hot in that outfit 

Sleeveless shirt

Image Credit: News1

Leather pants

He rocks the stage with his best dance moves 

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here