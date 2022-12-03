Expensive designer
bags of Mira Rajput
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
Dec 3, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
The Louis Vuitton Petite Malle that Mira is carrying, has a trunk-like boxy shape, and can either be carried as a clutch or cross-body wear
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
The Valentino Garavani Stud sign bag perfectly complements Mira Rajput’s printed romper
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
The yellow cross-body sling bag is the Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini, and we love how it’s adding a pop of colour to her look
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira Rajput’s YSL belt bag looks incredibly chic
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
This luxury Anya Hindmarch monogrammed Walton tote bag has been customized with Mira’s initials
Image: Pinkvilla
Mira Rajput carries a stylish Bottega Veneta double knot bag
Image: Pinkvilla
Mira Rajput was once spotted carrying a blush pink Burberry Medium banner bag that costs over Rs 77k
Image: Pinkvilla
Mira Rajput teams her black and white outfit with a red leather Intrecciato Campana Hobo Bag from Bottega Venetta
Image: Pinkvilla
This sling bag with a fun embellished strap is one of Mira Rajput’s go-to bags
Image: Pinkvilla
Mira Rajput was once spotted carrying a Christian Louboutin Cabata tote bag at the airport
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.