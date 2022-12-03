Heading 3

Expensive designer
bags of Mira Rajput

Lubna
Khan

Dec 3, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

The Louis Vuitton Petite Malle that Mira is carrying, has a trunk-like boxy shape, and can either be carried as a clutch or cross-body wear

Louis Vuitton 

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

The Valentino Garavani Stud sign bag perfectly complements Mira Rajput’s printed romper

Valentino
Garavani bag

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

The yellow cross-body sling bag is the Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini, and we love how it’s adding a pop of colour to her look

 Louis Vuitton sling

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira Rajput’s YSL belt bag looks incredibly chic

YSL Crochet Belt bag

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

This luxury Anya Hindmarch monogrammed Walton tote bag has been customized with Mira’s initials

Anya Hindmarch tote

Image: Pinkvilla

Mira Rajput carries a stylish Bottega Veneta double knot bag

Bottega Veneta bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Mira Rajput was once spotted carrying a blush pink Burberry Medium banner bag that costs over Rs 77k

 Burberry bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Mira Rajput teams her black and white outfit with a red leather Intrecciato Campana Hobo Bag from Bottega Venetta

Red Bottega
Venetta bag

Image: Pinkvilla

This sling bag with a fun embellished strap is one of Mira Rajput’s go-to bags

Fendi sling bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Mira Rajput was once spotted carrying a Christian Louboutin Cabata tote bag at the airport

Louboutin Cabata
tote

