Expert hair grooming tips for men

JUNE 22, 2021

Experts suggest that washing your hair daily can strip the scalp of its natural oil, thus making it dry and itchy. Therefore, consider washing your hair only once or twice per week

Even if you have an oily scalp, it is still not necessary to shampoo your hair every day
Steer clear of chemicals as much as possible. Use a natural shampoo with less chemicals, and go for a single wash rather than double wash

Do not forget to condition your hair after shampoo. Opt for a conditioner with high nourishing and strengthening properties

If you have dull hair or scalp that has already been treated with harmful chemicals, consider using a clarifying shampoo to wash those chemicals away

To dry your hair after every wash, avoid rubbing it too hard with a towel. Be gentle with your hair and pat softly to keep it intact

Comb-over may seem to be a tempting hack to hide the problem of thinning hair. But you should rather go for a haircut that ideally suits your look

Eggs are one of the best and natural ways to condition your hair after a good shampoo. Eggs not only make the hair healthy but also keeps it shiny

Minimise the use of chemical-laden products on your hair. Chemicals make the hair dry, rough and brittle

Instead of using a hair dryer to dry your hair every time you wash it, let it dry naturally as far as possible. Also, avoid showering with hot water to minimise the damage

Last but not the least, trimming is ideal for hair grooming. It keeps your hair tidy, neat and free from heavy breakage

For more updates on beauty, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here