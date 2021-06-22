Expert hair grooming tips for men JUNE 22, 2021
Experts suggest that washing your hair daily can strip the scalp of its natural oil, thus making it dry and itchy. Therefore, consider washing your hair only once or twice per week
Even if you have an oily scalp, it is still not necessary to shampoo your hair every day
Steer clear of chemicals as much as possible. Use a natural shampoo with less chemicals, and go for a single wash rather than double wash
Do not forget to condition your hair after shampoo. Opt for a conditioner with high nourishing and strengthening properties
If you have dull hair or scalp that has already been treated with harmful chemicals, consider using a clarifying shampoo to wash those chemicals away
To dry your hair after every wash, avoid rubbing it too hard with a towel. Be gentle with your hair and pat softly to keep it intact
Comb-over may seem to be a tempting hack to hide the problem of thinning hair. But you should rather go for a haircut that ideally suits your look
Eggs are one of the best and natural ways to condition your hair after a good shampoo. Eggs not only make the hair healthy but also keeps it shiny
Minimise the use of chemical-laden products on your hair. Chemicals make the hair dry, rough and brittle
Instead of using a hair dryer to dry your hair every time you wash it, let it dry naturally as far as possible. Also, avoid showering with hot water to minimise the damage
Last but not the least, trimming is ideal for hair grooming. It keeps your hair tidy, neat and free from heavy breakage
For more updates on beauty, follow Pinkvilla