Sonakshi Sinha nailed summer formal dressing in a beige three-piece pantsuit
Formal Style
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She upped the ante in a super-cool baggy pantsuit paired with a cut-out bodysuit
Super Cool
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The actress looked stunning in checkered high-waist pants and a cropped white blouse
Stunning
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She looked uber-cool in these wide-legged pants, a tube top, and a cropped blazer
Minimalistic
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Denim Love
The Dabangg star made a striking case for modern-age pantsuits in a denim co-ord
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Boss Babe
Sonakshi exuded boss-babe vibes in an oversized black blazer, slouchy-fit pants, and a crop top
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She kept things chic in a striped white oversized blazer and matching bottoms
Chic Gal
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sinha served a vintage look in a buttoned black pantsuit accessorized with a black belt
Vintage
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
In a plaid yellow Dhruv Kapoor pantsuit with a denim bustier crop top, Sonakshi gave a major serve
Hello Yellow
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.