JUNE 12, 2024

Exude boss lady vibes like Sonakshi Sinha

The diva looked like a million bucks in a beige and white long blazer, which she teamed with a pleated skirt

Million Bucks 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram 

Sonakshi Sinha nailed summer formal dressing in a beige three-piece pantsuit

Formal Style

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She upped the ante in a super-cool baggy pantsuit paired with a cut-out bodysuit

Super Cool

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The actress looked stunning in checkered high-waist pants and a cropped white blouse

Stunning

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She looked uber-cool in these wide-legged pants, a tube top, and a cropped blazer

Minimalistic

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Denim Love 

The Dabangg star made a striking case for modern-age pantsuits in a denim co-ord

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Boss Babe

Sonakshi exuded boss-babe vibes in an oversized black blazer, slouchy-fit pants, and a crop top

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She kept things chic in a striped white oversized blazer and matching bottoms

Chic Gal

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sinha served a vintage look in a buttoned black pantsuit accessorized with a black belt

Vintage 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram 

In a plaid yellow Dhruv Kapoor pantsuit with a denim bustier crop top, Sonakshi gave a major serve

Hello Yellow

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram 

