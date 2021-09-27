sept 27, 2021
Eye-Catchy Attires of Athiya Shetty
Athiya steers clear of trends and mostly keeps it simple. Here, she wore a ribbed crop jacket with matching pants. We love the way she accessorised her look with chunky necklaces
The actress looks like a vision in this pearl-embellished ivory lehenga by Masaba Gupta. She accessorised it with stunning emerald necklaces
Again, she exudes elegance in this subtle blue Banarasi lehenga by Anita Dongre, styled with chandelier earrings
The diva looks ravishing in this golden kurta paired with ankle-length pants. Athiya rounded off her look with a choker necklace and mojaris
This one is our favourite! Shetty looks endearing in a lavender pantsuit teamed up with a white crop top and sporty shoes
She slays in this blue and white kurta paired with a matching shrug and white bottoms
Athiya wore an off-white embroidered jacket-pant set by Tarun Tahiliani, styled with silver-toned hoop earrings
The Hero star rocks the denim-on-denim trend like a pro. She amped up her look with black Gucci shoes and hoops
Oh-so-gorgeous! Here, Athiya opted for a top embossed with mirror work and teamed it up with shiny grey culottes
Shetty looks divine in this powdered blue chikankari lehenga, accessorised with stone-drop earrings
