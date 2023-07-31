Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Fashion

JULY 31, 2023

Eye makeup looks ft. Manushi Chhillar

Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

Manushi Chhillar is a model and an actress who also won the Miss World pageant in 2017

Former Miss World

Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

The beautiful diva posts a series of pictures on Instagram with different makeup looks

Makeup looks

Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

Eye looks

Take a look at some of Manushi’s eye makeup looks for inspiration

Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

Manushi Chhillar has amazing eye makeup looks. They are simple and easy to recreate

Eye makeup

Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

A winged liner is an easy yet bold look to wear. To finish your makeup use a winged liner

Winged liner

Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

Everyone loves some glitter. Recreate this look by applying some glitter eyeshadow to your eyelids

Glitter eyes

Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

Apply bronze eyeshadow over and beneath the eyes to recreate this look and apply some mascara to finish it off

Bronze eyes

Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

Manushi has a silver gradient eye in this look. Her eye makeup matches her attire as well

Monochrome

Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

Mix two to three neutral shadows for the smokey eyes and blend it. To get a clump-free look, use lots of mascara

Smokey eye

Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

In this picture, Manushi is wearing golden eye makeup with some bold mascara to finish off the look

Golden eyes

