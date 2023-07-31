pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
JULY 31, 2023
Eye makeup looks ft. Manushi Chhillar
Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram
Manushi Chhillar is a model and an actress who also won the Miss World pageant in 2017
Former Miss World
Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram
The beautiful diva posts a series of pictures on Instagram with different makeup looks
Makeup looks
Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram
Eye looks
Take a look at some of Manushi’s eye makeup looks for inspiration
Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram
Manushi Chhillar has amazing eye makeup looks. They are simple and easy to recreate
Eye makeup
Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram
A winged liner is an easy yet bold look to wear. To finish your makeup use a winged liner
Winged liner
Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram
Everyone loves some glitter. Recreate this look by applying some glitter eyeshadow to your eyelids
Glitter eyes
Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram
Apply bronze eyeshadow over and beneath the eyes to recreate this look and apply some mascara to finish it off
Bronze eyes
Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram
Manushi has a silver gradient eye in this look. Her eye makeup matches her attire as well
Monochrome
Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram
Mix two to three neutral shadows for the smokey eyes and blend it. To get a clump-free look, use lots of mascara
Smokey eye
Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram
In this picture, Manushi is wearing golden eye makeup with some bold mascara to finish off the look
Golden eyes
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.