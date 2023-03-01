Fabulous Nia Sharma in short dresses
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
MAR 01, 2023
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress looks stylish in a light pink dress with strappy shoulders and gorgeous eye makeup
Pink Satin dress
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma looks dreamy in a lavender backless flared dress paired with pink heels
Backless dress
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The Jamai Raja actress looks stunning in a bodycon short red dress with white shoes
Sizzling in red
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress is acing the street fashion with a black leather dress with studded belt and black hand gloves
Leather chic
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame is winning hearts of her fans in this little black dress
Enjoying skyline view
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress looks like a beautiful doll as she gets dressed up in a bodycon white dress with ruffle sleeves
White ruffled dress
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma looks chic in an off shoulder and frilled short dress which is a perfect party outfit
Off shoulder dress
Video Source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma is seen enjoying herself at the beach in this comfy and flared lacy dress with a belt
Lacy short dress
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma looks sensational in a blue and white dress with intricate embroidery work
Beachy look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.