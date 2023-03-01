Heading 3

Fabulous Nia Sharma in short dresses

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

MAR 01, 2023

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

The actress looks stylish in a light pink dress with strappy shoulders and gorgeous eye makeup

Pink Satin dress

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma looks dreamy in a lavender backless flared dress paired with pink heels

Backless dress

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

The Jamai Raja actress looks stunning in a bodycon short red dress with white shoes

Sizzling in red

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

The actress is acing the street fashion with a black leather dress with studded belt and black hand gloves

Leather chic

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame is winning hearts of her fans in this little black dress

Enjoying skyline view

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

The actress looks like a beautiful doll as she gets dressed up in a bodycon white dress with ruffle sleeves

White ruffled dress

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma looks chic in an off shoulder and frilled short dress which is a perfect party outfit

Off shoulder dress

Video Source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma is seen enjoying herself at the beach in this comfy and flared lacy dress with a belt

Lacy short dress

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma looks sensational in a blue and white dress with intricate embroidery work

Beachy look

