Raina Reyaz
Fashion
OCTOBER 19TH, 2023
Fall lookbook
Image: Pexels
Channel the cozy vibes of autumn with a cable-knit sweater, distressed jeans, and ankle boots. Add a chunky scarf and a beanie for extra warmth and style
Rustic Flair
Image: Pexels
Stay timeless with a trench coat, a white tee, dark jeans, and ankle boots. Don't forget a statement belt to cinch that waist
Classic Trench Coat
Image: Pexels
Embrace the quintessential fall print with a plaid blazer, black skinny jeans, and heeled booties. Finish the look with a fedora hat
Plaid Perfection
Image: Pexels
A flowing maxi dress, suede jacket, and over-the-knee boots bring boho charm to the fall season. Layer on chunky jewelry for a free-spirited touch
Bohemian Bliss
Image: Pexels
Opt for a cozy sweater dress with over-the-knee boots. Accessorize with a belt and a long pendant necklace for a chic silhouette
Sweater Dress Elegance
Image: Pexels
Combine an oversized hoodie, leggings, and stylish sneakers for an effortlessly cool, sporty look. Layer on a denim jacket for added flair
Sporty Chic
Image: Pexels
Pick one color and create a monochromatic outfit for a streamlined look. For example, a camel coat, sweater, and trousers for a sophisticated ensemble
Monochromatic Magic
Image: Pexels
Layer a turtleneck under a slip dress, adding tights and ankle boots for warmth. Top it off with a leather jacket for an edgy touch
Luxe Layers
Image: Pexels
Embrace your inner cowgirl with a plaid shirt, denim skirt, and knee-high boots. Finish the look with a wide-brimmed hat
Country Chic
Image: Pexels
For a fancy fall night out, choose a velvet or satin dress, complemented by heels and a clutch in jewel tones. Add statement earrings for extra glam
Evening Elegance
