Famous Bigg Boss contestants of all time

It was Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz, who the show in Bigg Boss, winning many hearts. As a result of this, Season 13 is recognized by their names as their bond was something to adore. Sid even went on to win BB 13
Rakhi Sawant's popularity soared after she appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss. Years later, in Season 14, she was back in the spotlight. In the BB house, Rakhi was known for her crazy behaviour and confrontations with other competitors. She gained a massive fan base after the show
Dolly Bindra was the most popular Bigg Boss season 4 star, thanks to her next-level drama. She was evicted for violating a couple of the game's regulations. A fall in ratings prompted the show's producers to reintroduce her to the show
Bigg Boss gave Sunny Leone a boost to her Bollywood career. She only stayed in the house for a few days, but the audience admired her calm demeanour
It's probably fair to say that Bigg Boss 10's Swami Om was the most contentious participant. Aside from abusing the female competitors in the house, he also made nasty statements about the parents of other participants without any justification. He was later evicted from the show
Kamaal R. Khan took part in the third season of Bigg Boss. It wasn’t uncommon for him to engage in verbal spats with participants. His behaviour also attracted a lot of attention from the crowd. However, he was kicked out of the house after a huge fight
Ajaz Khan came to Bigg Boss 7 as a wild card entry, who entertained viewers throughout the show with his sense of humour. Following the show, he grew in popularity
Shilpa Shinde was admired for her compassionate demeanour by everyone. Her popularity contributed to her performance on the show. Her patience in winning the Bigg Boss 11 title was commendable
Sana Khan appeared in Bigg Boss 6. She unlocked many opportunities after her stint on the reality show. She got her rolein the film Jai Ho post BB
Gautam Gulati appeared on Bigg Boss Season 8 and became a social media superstar throughout the show. He was crowned the show's winner and achieved enormous fame as a result