Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 18, 2024

Farewell Saree Ideas FT. Bollywood celebs

Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor

If you want to look simple yet make a statement, then you can try Shraddha’s plain satin saree with minimal accessories and open-wavy hair

#1

Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

A white saree with a heavy-work border will be simple, classy and elegant

#2

Image source- Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl

Hand Printed Sarees are in vogue, as they offer a minimal yet stunning option to wear on special occasions 

#3

Image source- Instagram@jenniferwinget1

When you don’t want to wear heavy sarees, you can choose floral printed light fabric sarees with minimal work done on it

#4

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhatt

Velvets are clearly everyone’s current favourite!You can opt for a velvet saree, paired with an embellished blouse and accessorize it with statement earrings to complete the look

#5

Image source- Instagram@janhvikapoor

#6

You can go for a tissue organza saree that’ll make you look ethereal and stunning

Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan

If you want to opt for a blingy look, you can pick a sequin saree that’ll make you look like a disco ball

#7

Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

A Black Saree is the best option to slay!You can enhance your look by adding a sweetheart neckline to your blouse just like Kiara

#8

Image source- Instagram@kritisanon

You can opt for a georgette saree, with thin detailing on the borders to add a tinge of bling to your look

#9

Image source- Instagram@suhanakhan2

A gorgeous Saree with mirror work detailing on the hem and blouse can be a stunning choice for a farewell saree! 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here