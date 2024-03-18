pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 18, 2024
Farewell Saree Ideas FT. Bollywood celebs
Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor
If you want to look simple yet make a statement, then you can try Shraddha’s plain satin saree with minimal accessories and open-wavy hair
#1
Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
A white saree with a heavy-work border will be simple, classy and elegant
#2
Image source- Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Hand Printed Sarees are in vogue, as they offer a minimal yet stunning option to wear on special occasions
#3
Image source- Instagram@jenniferwinget1
When you don’t want to wear heavy sarees, you can choose floral printed light fabric sarees with minimal work done on it
#4
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhatt
Velvets are clearly everyone’s current favourite!You can opt for a velvet saree, paired with an embellished blouse and accessorize it with statement earrings to complete the look
#5
Image source- Instagram@janhvikapoor
#6
You can go for a tissue organza saree that’ll make you look ethereal and stunning
Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan
If you want to opt for a blingy look, you can pick a sequin saree that’ll make you look like a disco ball
#7
Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
A Black Saree is the best option to slay!You can enhance your look by adding a sweetheart neckline to your blouse just like Kiara
#8
Image source- Instagram@kritisanon
You can opt for a georgette saree, with thin detailing on the borders to add a tinge of bling to your look
#9
Image source- Instagram@suhanakhan2
A gorgeous Saree with mirror work detailing on the hem and blouse can be a stunning choice for a farewell saree!
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.