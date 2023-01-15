Heading 3

Farhan and Shibani’s wardrobe

Akriti
Anand

JAN 15, 2023

FASHION

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram 

Both are looking perfect in black outfits as they celebrate Farhan’s birthday

Twinning

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram 

Both are looking killer in simple casual outfit

Casual

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram 

Shibani looks pretty in yellow colour printed suit and Farhan is complimenting her in black ethnic wear

Perfect

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

They are looking the perfect couple in this pastel colour wear

Loved

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

They are looking simply killer in this black outfit

 Posers

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

The couple once again win our hearts with their casual wearing

Love in the air

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Farhan is looking dapper in a black long coat and Shibani looks gorgeous in a green colour shimmer dress

 Power couple

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Both are looking so made for each other in this gorgeous pastel colour wear

Pastel love

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Shibani opted for boho look for her mehendi while Farhan kept it simple in casual

 Boho

