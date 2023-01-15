Farhan and Shibani’s wardrobe
Akriti
Anand
JAN 15, 2023
FASHION
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Both are looking perfect in black outfits as they celebrate Farhan’s birthday
Twinning
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Both are looking killer in simple casual outfit
Casual
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Shibani looks pretty in yellow colour printed suit and Farhan is complimenting her in black ethnic wear
Perfect
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
They are looking the perfect couple in this pastel colour wear
Loved
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
They are looking simply killer in this black outfit
Posers
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
The couple once again win our hearts with their casual wearing
Love in the air
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Farhan is looking dapper in a black long coat and Shibani looks gorgeous in a green colour shimmer dress
Power couple
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Both are looking so made for each other in this gorgeous pastel colour wear
Pastel love
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Shibani opted for boho look for her mehendi while Farhan kept it simple in casual
Boho
