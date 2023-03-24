Farzi actress Raashi Khanna's hottest looks
pinkvilla
Arjun Gupta
Fashion
mar 24, 2023
Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram
Rashi Khanna is a singer and actor who has worked in Telugu and Tamil films. She was recently seen in Farzi paired with Shahid Kapoor. Here is a list of the actress’ most fashionable outfits
Rashi Khanna
Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram
A colorful chic outfit is always suitable for parties. Take some inspiration from the actress’ bling look
Bling it on
Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram
Bombshell in brown
She looks drop dead gorgeous in this brown maxi-dress!
Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram
She is not only an actress but also a total fashionista off-screen turning heads wherever she goes
Beauty in Black
Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram
Rashi Khanna rocks this blue pantsuit as she gives Boss Lady vibes
Bood lady vibes
Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram
She makes a bold fashion statement in this green thigh-slit dress
Charming in green
Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram
Rashi Khanna stuns everyone in this lehenga choli look
Ethnic look
Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram
Rashi proves she is a fashion icon in this green outfit paired with brown boots
Fashion icon
Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram
Rashi looks chic in this sleeveless white top on a black leather skirt
Black and white
Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram
She looks absolutely gorgeous wrapped in this one piece white dress
Whimsical in white
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.