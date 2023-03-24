Heading 3

Farzi actress Raashi Khanna's hottest looks

Arjun Gupta

Fashion

mar 24, 2023

Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram


Rashi Khanna is a singer and actor who has worked in Telugu and Tamil films. She was recently seen in Farzi paired with Shahid Kapoor. Here is a list of the actress’ most fashionable outfits

Rashi Khanna

Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram

A colorful chic outfit is always suitable for parties. Take some inspiration from the actress’ bling look

Bling it on

Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram

Bombshell in brown

She looks drop dead gorgeous in this brown maxi-dress!

Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram

She is not only an actress but also a total fashionista off-screen turning heads wherever she goes

Beauty in Black 

Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram

Rashi Khanna rocks this blue pantsuit as she gives Boss Lady vibes

Bood lady vibes

Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram

She makes a bold fashion statement in this green thigh-slit dress

Charming in green

Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram

Rashi Khanna stuns everyone in this lehenga choli look

Ethnic look

Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram

Rashi proves she is a fashion icon in this green outfit paired with brown boots

Fashion icon

Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram

Rashi looks chic in this sleeveless white top on a black leather skirt

Black and white

Source: Rashi Khanna Instagram

She looks absolutely gorgeous wrapped in this one piece white dress

Whimsical in white

