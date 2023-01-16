Heading 3

Fashion cues from Shanaya Kapoor

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 16, 2023

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

For some winter-style inspiration, take a cue from the starlet’s stylish brown shoes and the winter jacket

Chocolatey Hues

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Or slip into a pair of skinny-fit leather leggings, a leather jacket, and a furry bucket hat

Winter Style

Shanaya Kapoor’s ethnic style

Shanaya Kapoor's gen z style

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

For a date night, take a cue from her sexy white dress with cut-out detail and a thigh-high slit

Date-night Ready

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Dial up the drama at a party with Shanya-approved with this all-black sequinned mini dress with a feathered hemline

Stylish Much

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The Bedhadak actress looked pretty in an elegant green lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani

Prettiest

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She manages to up the ante in a shimmery saree and a strappy-sleeve blouse

Shimmery Quotient 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her dreamy romantic look in this midi dress with layers of ruffles is a treat to sore eyes

Romantic Look

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She even proves that blues are the perfect shade for every mood when you know how to dress in it

Fashionable Blues

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

And when it’s a pool day, she never fails to slay in a bikini

Pool Style

