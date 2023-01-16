Fashion cues from Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For some winter-style inspiration, take a cue from the starlet’s stylish brown shoes and the winter jacket
Chocolatey Hues
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Or slip into a pair of skinny-fit leather leggings, a leather jacket, and a furry bucket hat
Winter Style
Shanaya Kapoor’s ethnic style
Shanaya Kapoor's gen z style
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For a date night, take a cue from her sexy white dress with cut-out detail and a thigh-high slit
Date-night Ready
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Dial up the drama at a party with Shanya-approved with this all-black sequinned mini dress with a feathered hemline
Stylish Much
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The Bedhadak actress looked pretty in an elegant green lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani
Prettiest
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She manages to up the ante in a shimmery saree and a strappy-sleeve blouse
Shimmery Quotient
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her dreamy romantic look in this midi dress with layers of ruffles is a treat to sore eyes
Romantic Look
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She even proves that blues are the perfect shade for every mood when you know how to dress in it
Fashionable Blues
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
And when it’s a pool day, she never fails to slay in a bikini
Pool Style
