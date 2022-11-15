Heading 3

Fashion freak
 Nora Fatehi

Nov 15, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Priyankk Nandwana

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge looks simply astounding in a net saree with white thread work detailing.

Thread work saree

Image source- Anup Surve

Nora Fatehi chanelled her inner 70s heroine in this white saree and sleek bun. 

Floral saree 

Image source- Anup Surve

The actress looks simple yet elegant in this pastel green suit with floral embroidery. 

Pastel shade suit

Image source- Tejas Nerurkar

The actress exudes vintage vibes in this flared polka dot peach dress and pearl earrings.

Vintage look 

Image source- Tejas Nerurkar

She looks charming in a simple suit with thread work and natural makeup look.

Simply glowing

Image source- Tejas Nerurkar 

Get your royal look for a party with Nora Fatehi’s pastel pink suit with light chikankari work on it.

Chikankari work 

Image source- Tejas Nerurkar

Nora Fatehi looks like a dream in an off-white Anarkali work and full sleeves suit.

Lost in thoughts 

Image source- Anup Surve

One can’t take their eyes off Nora’s fabulous pastel green ethnic kurta set with designer dupatta.

Sophistication and style 

Image source- Tejas Nerurkar

The actress looks effortlessly chic in a sheer white bodycon dress and no makeup look.

Dreamy white

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram

Get ready for a lunch date in this lovely puff sleeves floral outfit with string detailing.

Subtly beautiful 

