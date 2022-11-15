Fashion freak
Nora Fatehi
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Nov 15, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Priyankk Nandwana
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge looks simply astounding in a net saree with white thread work detailing.
Image source- Anup Surve
Nora Fatehi chanelled her inner 70s heroine in this white saree and sleek bun.
Image source- Anup Surve
The actress looks simple yet elegant in this pastel green suit with floral embroidery.
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar
The actress exudes vintage vibes in this flared polka dot peach dress and pearl earrings.
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar
She looks charming in a simple suit with thread work and natural makeup look.
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar
Get your royal look for a party with Nora Fatehi’s pastel pink suit with light chikankari work on it.
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar
Nora Fatehi looks like a dream in an off-white Anarkali work and full sleeves suit.
Image source- Anup Surve
One can’t take their eyes off Nora’s fabulous pastel green ethnic kurta set with designer dupatta.
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar
The actress looks effortlessly chic in a sheer white bodycon dress and no makeup look.
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
Get ready for a lunch date in this lovely puff sleeves floral outfit with string detailing.
