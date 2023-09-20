Heading 3

Fashion hacks for college girls 

Image: Pexels

Spending 5 minutes the night before your college to pick a nice outfit can save you from a messy wardrobe the next day. Shirt dresses are a great pick as they make your whole outfit in one go

Keep things ready the night before

Image: Pexels 

Tie up your hair in a chic, slightly messy ponytail for an out-of-the-bed look. It’s uncomplicated and works like a charm

Don’t let the pillow be your hairstylist

Image: Pexels 

Simple is beautiful 

The best outfits are the simplest and take the least amount of prep. A simple oversized t-shirt or sweat top paired with leggings is comfortable and cool. It’s hard to top that

Image: Pexels 

There will be no time for makeup but all you need to do is a quick coat of lipstick. Keep a lipstick in your bag at all times

Lipstick to the rescue!

Image: Pexels 

Explore thrift stores for unique and affordable fashion finds

Thrift Shopping

Image: Pexels 

Just tie your hair in a messy bun and master the ‘undone done’ look

Messy-yet-polished hair bun

Image: Pexels 

Blotting papers are a life-saver when your face turns oily and sticky. Keep some napkins or face wipes handy

Blotting papers 

Image: Pexels 

Create a versatile capsule wardrobe with basics that can mix and match easily, reducing the need for many clothes

Capsule Wardrobe

Image: Pexels 

Wrinkle-free clothes are really underrated. A cotton or polyester-blend top or dress is just what you need. This type of clothing is easily foldable

Wrinkles-free options FTW!

Image: Pexels 

The ultimate fashion hack is to wear whatever makes you feel confident and comfortable! Rock your own style with pride

Ultimate hack

