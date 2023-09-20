pinkvilla
September 20, 2023
Fashion hacks for college girls
Image: Pexels
Spending 5 minutes the night before your college to pick a nice outfit can save you from a messy wardrobe the next day. Shirt dresses are a great pick as they make your whole outfit in one go
Keep things ready the night before
Image: Pexels
Tie up your hair in a chic, slightly messy ponytail for an out-of-the-bed look. It’s uncomplicated and works like a charm
Don’t let the pillow be your hairstylist
Image: Pexels
Simple is beautiful
The best outfits are the simplest and take the least amount of prep. A simple oversized t-shirt or sweat top paired with leggings is comfortable and cool. It’s hard to top that
Image: Pexels
There will be no time for makeup but all you need to do is a quick coat of lipstick. Keep a lipstick in your bag at all times
Lipstick to the rescue!
Image: Pexels
Explore thrift stores for unique and affordable fashion finds
Thrift Shopping
Image: Pexels
Just tie your hair in a messy bun and master the ‘undone done’ look
Messy-yet-polished hair bun
Image: Pexels
Blotting papers are a life-saver when your face turns oily and sticky. Keep some napkins or face wipes handy
Blotting papers
Image: Pexels
Create a versatile capsule wardrobe with basics that can mix and match easily, reducing the need for many clothes
Capsule Wardrobe
Image: Pexels
Wrinkle-free clothes are really underrated. A cotton or polyester-blend top or dress is just what you need. This type of clothing is easily foldable
Wrinkles-free options FTW!
Image: Pexels
The ultimate fashion hack is to wear whatever makes you feel confident and comfortable! Rock your own style with pride
Ultimate hack
