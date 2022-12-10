Heading 3

Fashion Icon
Nia Sharma's white outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 10, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Classy & Sassy

This picture is all about Nia’s strapless white crop top, bold pink eye shade, and her sheer beauty which is absolutely commendable!

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Ever seen someone slaying so effortlessly? Well, we haven’t! Nia breaks all the fashion bars as she opts for this bossy look

Boss Lady

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

The diva is an absolute beach babe in this strapless white crop top and skirt and that flower just elevates her look perfectly

Casual Stunner

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

 Nia Sharma manages to distract us away as she grooves in this white ensemble and you must agree that it is quite pleasing 

Fashionista

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

The angel from heaven is here to make your hearts swoon with her sartorial choices! Watch Nia slay in a pristine lehenga

Redefining Beauty

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Known for her incredible sartorial choices, Nia is making a strong case here as she sports a white short dress

Basic yet stylish

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Make way for this diva as she’s on a mission to win maximum hearts with such fashionable looks and confidence!

Trendsetter

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Keeping her airport look eye catchy yet comfy, Nia sets new fashion goals as she poses in this white jumpsuit

Dazzler

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Here, we can’t get enough of Nia’s all-white look and we bow down to her charm and style that is unbeatable!

Picture Perfect

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Take a look at her as she poses in this white outfit while flaunting her curves and proves to be a ‘Fashion Icon’

Bold & Beautiful

