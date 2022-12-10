Fashion Icon
Nia Sharma's white outfits
DEC 10, 2022
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Classy & Sassy
This picture is all about Nia’s strapless white crop top, bold pink eye shade, and her sheer beauty which is absolutely commendable!
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Ever seen someone slaying so effortlessly? Well, we haven’t! Nia breaks all the fashion bars as she opts for this bossy look
Boss Lady
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
The diva is an absolute beach babe in this strapless white crop top and skirt and that flower just elevates her look perfectly
Casual Stunner
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma manages to distract us away as she grooves in this white ensemble and you must agree that it is quite pleasing
Fashionista
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
The angel from heaven is here to make your hearts swoon with her sartorial choices! Watch Nia slay in a pristine lehenga
Redefining Beauty
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Known for her incredible sartorial choices, Nia is making a strong case here as she sports a white short dress
Basic yet stylish
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Make way for this diva as she’s on a mission to win maximum hearts with such fashionable looks and confidence!
Trendsetter
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Keeping her airport look eye catchy yet comfy, Nia sets new fashion goals as she poses in this white jumpsuit
Dazzler
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Here, we can’t get enough of Nia’s all-white look and we bow down to her charm and style that is unbeatable!
Picture Perfect
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Take a look at her as she poses in this white outfit while flaunting her curves and proves to be a ‘Fashion Icon’
Bold & Beautiful
