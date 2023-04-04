Fashion Inspiration from Samantha Ruth Prabhu
APRIL 04, 2023
Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Samantha is known for her love for prints, whether it's floral, polka dots, or stripes
Experiment with prints
Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Samantha is not afraid to mix and match different colors, textures, and patterns
Mix and match
Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Embrace minimalism
Samantha's fashion choices often lean towards the minimalist side. She prefers simple silhouettes and classic styles that never go out of fashion
Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Samantha knows how to accessorize right to elevate her outfits. From statement jewellery to trendy sunglasses, she always adds the perfect finishing touch to her look
Accessorise wisely
Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Samantha is often seen sporting bright and bold colors in her outfits
Go Bold with Colors
Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Samantha is often seen wearing traditional Indian outfits like sarees, lehengas, and salwar kameez
Embrace Traditional Wear
Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Samantha knows how to pull off a monochrome outfit by adding different textures, laces, designs to stand out of the crowd
Monochrome Win
Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Samantha is a fitness freak and looks after her health, which makes her glow and look radiant
Constant hardwork
Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Her bold and confident attitude makes her look over the top
Right Attitude
Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
She is truly an inspiration for hardworking women and lives her life by her rules
Inspiration
