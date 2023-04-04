Heading 3

Fashion Inspiration from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 04, 2023

Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha is known for her love for prints, whether it's floral, polka dots, or stripes

Experiment with prints

Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha is not afraid to mix and match different colors, textures, and patterns

Mix and match

Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Embrace minimalism

Samantha's fashion choices often lean towards the minimalist side. She prefers simple silhouettes and classic styles that never go out of fashion

Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha knows how to accessorize right to elevate her outfits. From statement jewellery to trendy sunglasses, she always adds the perfect finishing touch to her look

Accessorise wisely

Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha is often seen sporting bright and bold colors in her outfits

Go Bold with Colors

Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha is often seen wearing traditional Indian outfits like sarees, lehengas, and salwar kameez

Embrace Traditional Wear

Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha knows how to pull off a monochrome outfit by adding different textures, laces, designs to stand out of the crowd

Monochrome Win

Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha is a fitness freak and looks after her health, which makes her glow and look radiant

Constant hardwork

Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Her bold and confident attitude makes her look over the top

Right Attitude

Image- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

She is truly an inspiration for hardworking women and lives her life by her rules

Inspiration

