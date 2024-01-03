Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

January 03, 2024

Fashion Resolution To Take In 2024

Image: Pexels

Don't reserve your clothes for a certain occasion that never arrives; wear it 

#1

Image: Pexels

Mix and match different styles to create a personalized look

#2

Image: Pexels

Try incorporating more vibrant and bold hues into your wardrobe

#3

Image: Pexels

Declutter your closet and donate items you no longer wear

#4

Image: Pexels

Try out new styles or trends that you've been curious about

#5

Image: Pexels

#6

Develop a signature look that reflects your personality

Image: Pexels

Learn basic sewing skills to customize and repair your own clothes

#7

Image: Pexels

Support local designers and businesses by shopping from independent brands

#8

Image: Pexels

Explore gender-neutral fashion and break free from traditional gender norms

#9

Image: Pexels

Limit fast fashion purchases and opt for quality over quantity

#10

