Jiya Surana
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 08, 2023
Fashion struggles of a tall girl
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
If you’re anywhere over 5’6”, there are chances you have a love-hate relationship with your height
Too Tall
Your friends might say “I wish I was as tall as you’, but you and only you know the real struggles you face when it comes to fashion!
Challenges
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
You’ll totally get these fashion struggles that are too true for every tall girl
Agree or not
Image: Aldo Instagram
You’re stuck with flats for life, in most cases!
#1
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Short dresses and skirts cut off at an extremely awkward length
#2
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Crop tops look like a fancy sports bra
#3
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
You’re yet to get a picture clicked that shows off your full outfit
#4
Image: Aldo Instagram
To find good shoes in your foot size is a big problem
#5
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Ripped knee jeans never look the way you expect them to
#6
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Borrowing clothes from your short friends isn't an option
#7
