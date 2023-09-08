Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 08, 2023

Fashion struggles of a tall girl

If you’re anywhere over 5’6”, there are chances you have a love-hate relationship with your height

Too Tall

Your friends might say “I wish I was as tall as you’, but you and only you know the real struggles you face when it comes to fashion!

Challenges 

You’ll totally get these fashion struggles that are too true for every tall girl

Agree or not 

You’re stuck with flats for life, in most cases!

#1

Short dresses and skirts cut off at an extremely awkward length

#2

Crop tops look like a fancy sports bra 

#3

You’re yet to get a picture clicked that shows off your full outfit

#4

To find good shoes in your foot size is a big problem 

#5

Ripped knee jeans never look the way you expect them to

#6

Borrowing clothes from your short friends isn't an option

#7

